Rising surface temperatures could make playgrounds dangerous

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pools and splash pads are typically busy on hot days, but the playground portion of the park is emptier than usual.

After some scans with a thermometer gun, it’s easy to understand why. The surface temperature of multiple plastic slides at Riverside Park in Wichita reached over 130 degrees in the late afternoon.

“The kids can’t go on there. That’s burning hot. You can cook something on there,” said Alma Roman.

The swings also had high surface temperature readings, reaching 160 degrees.

Maddie Daugherty said the high temperatures and dangers of the high surface temperatures, and the risk of heat exhaustion make it tough to come up with ideas to play with her son outdoors.

“Being a mom and everything, it’s hard to find activities for them to do when it is so hot outside. I hate having him be inside,” she said.

Another option that can be a bit safer is splash pads, but even the dry concrete around the water can be dangerous for bare feet, getting over 125 degrees.

“I had to carry [my grandson] over here because I knew the concrete would be super hot,” said Larry Daugherty.

Some parents said they keep water shoes handy for their kids to continue having fun and keeping their feet safe.

