Advertisement

Rising surface temperatures could make playgrounds dangerous

KWCH tests playground temperatures in the middle of summer
KWCH tests playground temperatures in the middle of summer(KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pools and splash pads are typically busy on hot days, but the playground portion of the park is emptier than usual.

After some scans with a thermometer gun, it’s easy to understand why. The surface temperature of multiple plastic slides at Riverside Park in Wichita reached over 130 degrees in the late afternoon.

“The kids can’t go on there. That’s burning hot. You can cook something on there,” said Alma Roman.

The swings also had high surface temperature readings, reaching 160 degrees.

Maddie Daugherty said the high temperatures and dangers of the high surface temperatures, and the risk of heat exhaustion make it tough to come up with ideas to play with her son outdoors.

“Being a mom and everything, it’s hard to find activities for them to do when it is so hot outside. I hate having him be inside,” she said.

Another option that can be a bit safer is splash pads, but even the dry concrete around the water can be dangerous for bare feet, getting over 125 degrees.

“I had to carry [my grandson] over here because I knew the concrete would be super hot,” said Larry Daugherty.

Some parents said they keep water shoes handy for their kids to continue having fun and keeping their feet safe.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police identify body found in Ellsworth
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond
generic
Man wanted in two states arrested after chase in Wichita
14 year old Trace Toon made the Top 100 best teen mullets in the country.
Business up front, party in the back

Latest News

Back-to-school supplies could be more expensive.
School supplies more expensive than previous years
police lights
Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash
ICT block party
ICT block party persists in 100 degree heat
The Disabled and Proud Foundation of Kansas put together the state's first-ever Disability...
The Disabled & Proud Foundation of Kansas hosts first-ever disability pride parade