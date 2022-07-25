Advertisement

San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Hutchinson

On July 25, 2022, Hutchinson police arrested 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on the charge of capital...
On July 25, 2022, Hutchinson police arrested 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on the charge of capital murder out of San Antonio.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department said officers arrested a man wanted for murder out of San Antonio.

Around 7 p.m. on July 24, police were notified that 20-year-old Aaron Trevino was at a residence in Hutchinson.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for capital murder, and on July 25, Trevino was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police identify body found in Ellsworth
Triple digit temperatures continue
ICT Block Party takes place in triple-digit heat

Latest News

Students in a classroom in Wichita, Kansas
Districts prepare for new school year amid rise cases of COVID-19
COVID in Kansas
Increased COVID in Wichita, Sedgwick County
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors
Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore...
Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership