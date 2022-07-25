San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Hutchinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department said officers arrested a man wanted for murder out of San Antonio.
Around 7 p.m. on July 24, police were notified that 20-year-old Aaron Trevino was at a residence in Hutchinson.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for capital murder, and on July 25, Trevino was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
