San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department said officers arrested a man wanted for murder out of San Antonio.

Around 7 p.m. on July 24, police were notified that 20-year-old Aaron Trevino was at a residence in Hutchinson.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for capital murder, and on July 25, Trevino was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

