School supplies more expensive than previous years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The summer heat may not go away, but your child’s summer is dwindling. Students and teachers will return to the classroom in a few weeks.

Wichita schools begin their school year on August 15th. With the school year quickly approaching, teachers, parents, and their students are buying school supplies, and some have noticed the price increase.

“The price of pens, pencils, just things like that, it’s going up a little bit,” said Andrew Bradley. “I remember when it was like 15 cents, 20 cents like really cheap, but I don’t know what’s going on now.”

A National Retail Federation study says you can expect to pay 40 percent more this year on back-to-school supplies. The average household is expected to spend over 860 dollars this back-to-school season.

Many people utilize resources like the Convoy of Hope. The organization handed out thousands of supplies Saturday.

Wichita paraprofessional Yalonda Manning says she knows many teachers and students who get their supplies this way.

“That’s basically where a lot of their help will come from, from the ones I’ve talked to,” said Manning. “Hoping they can get a break, somewhere, to help them get started with school.”

If you need help buying school supplies, Yalonda says asking for help is okay.

“Don’t be embarrassed to ask for help,” said Manning. “The community is here.”

