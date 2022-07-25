Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new strain of COVID-19, called BA-5, is the dominant variant of the virus, spreading across the U.S. Late last week, Sedgwick County recommended mask-wearing inside buildings as the positive test rate in the county reached 18 percent.

Eyewitness News spoke with local doctors about what the increased presence of COVID-19 in the community means for people who live and work in Sedgwick County.

The core of what’s advised hasn’t changed. If you’re sick, stay home and test to see if you have COVID-19. But there are additional resources people have available if COVID-19 is impacting them.

“I think what is most important is that clinically, it really hasn’t shown to be any more severe or cause more severe disease,” said University of Kansas Health System Infectious Disease Physician/ Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Dana Hawkinson.

For many recently testing positive for COVID-19, this isn’t the first time.

“So, despite being vaccinated, despite even having COVID before, we are seeing a lot of people with a second infection,” said Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, KU School of Medicine - Wichita Associate Professor of Internal Medicine/ Director of the Center for Clinical Research.

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said many see symptoms of an average head cold and are even mistaking symptoms for allergies.

She and Dr. Hawkinson say that’s why it remains important to get tested and stay home if you’re sick.

“Anytime that you’re having an illness where you’re not staying well, what this pandemic has taught us is it’s really important to stay home, so that way, you don’t spread it to someone else,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends isolation for at least five days after initial symptoms start. One of the ways people can help with recovery after being infected with COVID-19 is a prescription for Paxlovid.

“People who have been taking the medication have been feeling better sooner and faster,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said.

Doctors say to talk with your physician about your symptoms and test results to determine if it’s best for you. The antiviral drug can be most effective for people who are immunocompromised, older, or unvaccinated.

“Extremely important for people to get tested early and then if [positive], get on Paxlovid because we understand Paxlovid works best in those early days,” Dr. Hawkinson said.

Doctors continue to say the vaccine continues to remain critical in addressing COVID.

“People are vaccinated and up to date with their vaccines, they continue to have less of a chance of progression to severe disease and need for hospitalization,” Dr. Hawkinson said.

Since many test at home and aren’t reporting positive cases, doctors say what we’re seeing reported is an undercount of what is actually happening in the community.

