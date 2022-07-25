LIVE: Former Sedgwick County detention deputy who failed to stop jail breach, faces new charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will hold a briefing to discuss the arrest of Dustin Burnett as well as new charges related to his employment with the sheriff’s office. The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the jail complex at 141 W. Elm.

On Friday, Burnett was charged with two counts of official misconduct. During a briefing the previous day, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Burnett was arrested following an investigation into a major breach at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

Easter said inmates used a pipe to create a hole in the wall. From there they lowered a sheet to a person on the outside who used it to smuggle two cell phones and marijuana in. There were supposed to be three other drops, including one where a gun was raised into the jail, but an inmate alerted deputies to what was happening.

Easter said Burnett was the on-duty detention deputy at the time of the incident. He said Burnett saw the inmates create the hole and saw them bring contraband into the facility, and did not stop it or alert anyone about what was going on.

