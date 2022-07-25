Showers and storms possible, heat guaranteed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says even though the intense weekend heat has come and gone, our Monday will remain hot and muggy. High temperatures around 100 degrees this afternoon will feel like 105 when you factor in the humidity.

Showers and storms stay in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow, but mostly north of a Dodge City to Salina line. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the Wichita area, but the chance is very low.

Get ready for more high heat and humidity on Tuesday before a strong cold front sweeps across Kansas late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs around between 100-105 degrees on Tuesday will tumble into the 80s on Thursday and that would be the first time this month with below normal temperatures in the Wichita area.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, the risk of rain and storms will be on the rise. Showers and storms are a safe bet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and while some storms may produce heavy rainfall, gusty wind, and small hail, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Additional rounds of rain and thunder are likely Thursday through Sunday. The better chances will take place from the evening into the night and when you add it all up, several inches of much needed rainfall is possible across all of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 100.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sun/cloud mix, hot; overnight storm chances. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. High: 102.

