Temperatures go down as rain chance increases

Severe threat will remain low, but heavy amounts are expected over the next week
Better rain chances coming late in the week.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures continue to cool down in the coming days, our chances for rain will increase nearly statewide. Much of the state should see drought easing moisture in the coming days, with most of the heavier amounts waiting until the weekend.

A slow moving front will hang out over southern Kansas, which will be dividing line between cooler weather to the north and more hot weather in far southern Kansas. Tuesday will have highs near 100 over southern Kansas, but farther north, it will be 80s and low 90s.

A round of storms is on the way to northern Kansas Tuesday night and some will be leftover starting out Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely, but some gusty winds will accompany storms along with heavy rainfall.

More active weather is expected Thursday, Friday, and throughout the weekend. Expect temperatures to fall into the 70s for highs later in the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 74.

Wed: High: 95 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 73 AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 68 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 65 Cloudy; showers and storms likely.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 66 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

