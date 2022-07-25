Wichita Public Schools begins in-person enrollment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In-person enrollment opened to Wichita Public School students on Monday. It will continue on Tuesday, July 26 from Noon-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Online enrollment opened July 5 and continues on the district’s website.

School begins Monday, August 15, 2022. A half-day orientation is set for 6th and 9th-grade students on Friday, August 12, 2022.

