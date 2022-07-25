Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools begins in-person enrollment

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In-person enrollment opened to Wichita Public School students on Monday. It will continue on Tuesday, July 26 from Noon-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Online enrollment opened July 5 and continues on the district’s website.

Apply to a USD 259 magnet school (Oct.-Feb.)
USD 259 Online Enrollment
USD 259 2022-23 Enrollment Checklist

School begins Monday, August 15, 2022. A half-day orientation is set for 6th and 9th-grade students on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Dead fish in Bel Aire pond
Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police identify body found in Ellsworth
Triple digit temperatures continue
ICT Block Party takes place in triple-digit heat

Latest News

William Polite grew up near 21st and Erie before attending Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Wichita’s Finest: William Polite spreading love of education, kids, community
Buhler school district
Buhler schools moving to staggered start times to counter driver shortage
William Allen White Elementary School
Teacher crisis in Emporia could close elementary school, combine grade levels
Teachers learn coding
Kansas teachers learn computer coding skills to pass to students