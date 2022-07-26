Advertisement

120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.(Junction City Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 120 pounds of meth worth about $4.4 million has been taken off the streets following a joint operation in Wabaunsee Co.

The Junction City Police Department says through a joint operation with the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office, it recently took part in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals in the area.

JCPD said the operation happened in Wabaunsee Co., and over 3 days, various arrests were made as several cases were opened and large amounts of drugs were seized.

As a result of the operation, JCPD noted that 120 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $4.4 million were seized and taken out of commission.

JCPD said the operation was a great example of inter-agency collaboration, working together on a common goal and making communities safer.

Other agencies who assisted in the operation include the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Dept., Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Dept., Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office, Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pratt Police Dept., McPherson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Rossville Police Dept., Clarke Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

