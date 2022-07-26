Advertisement

2 adults face numerous child abuse, sex abuse charges after 5-year-old dies

Timothy Lee Haselden and Catherine Thrasher are facing numerous child abuse and sex abuse...
Timothy Lee Haselden and Catherine Thrasher are facing numerous child abuse and sex abuse charges after the death of a 5-year-old boy, detectives say.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – Two people are facing numerous abuse and sex crime charges after a 5-year-old boy died in Maryland.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home after receiving a call about an unconscious child on Friday afternoon.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the 5-year-old boy, and he was rushed to a children’s hospital in Washington D.C., where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested the boy’s mother, 30-year-old Catherine Thrasher, and an adult male, identified as Timothy Lee Haselden.

Authorities did not specify Haselden’s relationship to Thrasher or to the victim.

Haselden is charged with the following:

  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13 years old
  • Rape 1st Degree
  • Rape 2nd Degree
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian
  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury
  • Neglect of a minor
  • Sex Abuse of a Minor

Thrasher is charged with the following:

  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury
  • Sex Abuse of a Minor
  • Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian
  • Neglect of a minor

Both Haselden and Thrasher are being held without bond at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The child’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington D.C. for an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Detectives found that two other children, ages 2 and 3, were living in the home at the time of the 5-year-old’s death. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and was released. Both children are now in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details.

