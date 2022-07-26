Advertisement

AfterShocks win thriller to advance to TBT quarterfinals

The AfterShocks celebrate winning the Wichita Regional of The Basketball Tournament Monday...
The AfterShocks celebrate winning the Wichita Regional of The Basketball Tournament Monday night, July 25, in Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the next team to score moving on and the AfterShocks trailing by one, a set play resulted in a Darral Willis contested layup that sent the group primarily consisting of Wichita State University alumni to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Holding off Bleed Green, 70-69, the AfterShocks won the TBT Wichita Regional.

The Shockers trailed 69-68 and needed a basket to reach the Elam Ending target score of 70. The play that set up Willis with the quality, yet contested look, was the difference in a back-and-forth game that saw several lead changes. Bleed Green showed resilience throughout, especially in the second half, storming back from a 10-pont deficit and what appeared to be an AfterShocks run to potentially put the game away. Bleed Green took a couple late leads, including a three-point shot that turned a 68-66 deficit into a 69-68 lead.

Willis led an overall balanced scoring attack as the only AfterShocks player in double-digit scoring with 11 points. Eight others scored between 5 and 9 points with Samajae Haynes-Jones rounding out the scoring effort with two points. While winners of their regional, the AfterShocks get to play at Koch Arena again Wednesday night when they’re take on the winner of the Omaha Regional, The Gutter Cat Gang. The quarterfinal tip off is set for 8 p.m. with the winner advancing to Dayton and the TBT Final Four.

