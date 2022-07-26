Advertisement

Dodge City Days set to celebrate 150th anniversary

Dodge City sign
Dodge City sign(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Thursday, July 28, Dodge City will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Dodge City Days. Businesses around town are gearing up for the milestone celebrations.

The Long Branch Lagoon waterpark is offering discounted prices to anyone wanting to beat the heat. Even with a multitude of events happening, park managers said they expect a solid turnout, in part due to some slightly cooler temperatures forecast for later in the week.

“It’s really cool. It’s like one of those big celebrations like during the school year,” said Long Branch Lagoon General Manager Matthew Samsel who is also a teacher in the Dodge City school district.

Dodge City Days runs until Aug. 7 and in addition to deals like the discount to get into the waterpark, features a rodeo and cattle drive among events celebrating the historic town in Western Kansas.

You can find a full schedule of events for Dodge City Days here: https://www.dodgecitydays.org/.

