Forecast rain offers glimmer of hope for frustrated Kansas farmers

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas heat and lack of rainfall has farmers frustrated but hoping for the best with corn harvest around the corner. A welcome change in the forecast could make the situation less dire but doesn’t guarantee a successful crop.

Eyewitness News on Tuesday spoke with a Kingman County farmer who said the heat and dry conditions are the worst he’s seen in about a decade.

Combining triple digit temperatures with poor performing crops led to the frustration for many farmers across the state.

“We’ve got to take more breaks, you know, because you just get overheated out here and you need to go in and you know, get us a quick drink of water and go back after it,” said Kingman County farmer and fertilizer applicator Roy Boswell. “But yeah, it plays a big factor into things.”

Kingman County is among areas with rain in the forecast for this upcoming weekend. Boswell and fellow Kingman County farmer Scott Geesling say it’s desperately needed as they haven’t had rainfall in the area since wheat harvest in mid-June.

