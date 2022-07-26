Free COVID-19 tests available for vulnerable Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT) to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests directly to Kansans in vulnerable communities.

More than 2,000 Kansas families have ordered over 10,000 tests through Project ACT to date.

Kansans can visit AccessCovidTests.org where they will be able to enter their zip code to see if free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in their area.

Kansans who need more support in ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF)

