Advertisement

Free COVID-19 tests available for vulnerable Kansans

FILE
FILE(STRINGR)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT) to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests directly to Kansans in vulnerable communities.

More than 2,000 Kansas families have ordered over 10,000 tests through Project ACT to date.

Kansans can visit AccessCovidTests.org where they will be able to enter their zip code to see if free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in their area.

Kansans who need more support in ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF)

.Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Former Sedgwick County detention deputy who failed to stop jail breach, faces unlawful sexual relations charges
Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore...
Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases

Latest News

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple answers questions during his weekly briefing Oct. 14 at City Hall.
Wichita mayor tests positive for COVID, will be away from City Hall this week
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health Minute: Experts stress importance of COVID boosters