Governor Kelly to join Congressional leaders at Earhart statue dedication

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will join Congressional Leadership and members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation for the Congressional statue dedication and unveiling ceremony honoring Amelia Earhart. The ceremony will be on Wednesday morning in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Amelia Earhart was one of the world’s most celebrated aviators and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Born and raised in Atchison, Earhart received her pilot license in 1923 and subsequently championed the advancement of women in aviation. She was declared lost at sea when she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The statue of Amelia Earhart will represent the State of Kansas in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

In attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, in addition to Governor Kelly, will be Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Kansas Congress members Sharice Davids and Jake LaTurner, and other members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.