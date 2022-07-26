Advertisement

Governor Kelly to join Congressional leaders at Earhart statue dedication

FILE - American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton,...
FILE - American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales, June 26, 1928. A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland, sold at auction for $825,000, Heritage Auctions said. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will join Congressional Leadership and members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation for the Congressional statue dedication and unveiling ceremony honoring Amelia Earhart. The ceremony will be on Wednesday morning in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Amelia Earhart was one of the world’s most celebrated aviators and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Born and raised in Atchison, Earhart received her pilot license in 1923 and subsequently championed the advancement of women in aviation. She was declared lost at sea when she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937. The statue of Amelia Earhart will represent the State of Kansas in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

In attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, in addition to Governor Kelly, will be Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Kansas Congress members Sharice Davids and Jake LaTurner, and other members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Former Sedgwick County detention deputy who failed to stop jail breach, faces unlawful sexual relations charges
Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore...
Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors
Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Latest News

The City of Wichita closed McAfee Pool on Tuesday after it said someone vandalized the facility...
McAfee Pool closed due to vandalism
The AfterShocks celebrate winning the Wichita Regional of The Basketball Tournament Monday...
AfterShocks win thriller to advance to TBT quarterfinals
Daniel Spitzer and Samuel Bergner
Pratt community honors teen killed in ATV crash
Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash