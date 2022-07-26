McAfee Pool closed due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said McAfee Pool will be closed Tuesday due to overnight vandalism to the facility.

The city’s Park & Recreation said vandals destroyed so much property inside the facility that staff is cleaning up to make the pool safe for guests. Photos of the damage were shared on the city’s Facebook page. You can see a broken window at the pool office, a bent umbrella, a fire extinguisher and a tipped-over planter.

Wichita Park & Recreation asks that if you see something, say something. Call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to report a crime and possibly receive a reward.

