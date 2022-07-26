Advertisement

More than 109K early ballots cast ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Data from the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office shows that as of Tuesday morning, July 26, more than 109,000 Kansans have cast a ballot either by mail or in-person ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Of those who’ve cast an advanced ballot, a majority are Republican, followed by Democrat, unaffiliated and Libertarian.

In Sedgwick County, 14 drop boxes are ready to accept the more-than 24,000 advance-by-mail ballots that have been sent out. So far in-person, the Sedgwick County Election Office reports more than 3,600 people casting a ballot.

“In a statewide midterm primary, we typically see 30 to 36 percent, but we do know there’s a lot more interest in this election,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. “But there are also a lot more voters eligible to vote.”

In Sedgwick County, the number of registered voters increased by 7,200 from the start of the year to last week. Caudillo said this is a typical increase leading up to November.

“In other years that might be more likely to as we get closer to the general election but with this election being highly publicized, we do believe, we may have seen some of that gain at the first part, before the primary, rather than before the general,” she said.

Of the approximate 7,200 additional voters so far this year in Sedgwick County, a majority of them, about 4,100, registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in late June. Looking at political affiliations, Democrats gained the most additional voters between June and July, at about 1,600, followed by about 1,500 more unaffiliated voters and a gain of about 1,300 for Republicans.

“We like to see any registrations that we get, but it is typical that there is an increase leading p to a major election,” Caudillo said.

Of those new registered voters in Sedgwick County between June and July, a majority are between the ages of 18 and 44.

It is important to note that voter registration numbers change daily. For example, the election office goes through obituaries to remove voters. While the deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 2 primary elections was two weeks ago, the deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 18.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Former Sedgwick County detention deputy who failed to stop jail breach, faces unlawful sexual relations charges
Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore...
Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases

Latest News

Voting locations could expand in Barren County
Kansas Secretary of State releases early voting numbers, reminds public of tabulator testing
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview in his office in...
Court: Kansas election chief’s software change violated law
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"