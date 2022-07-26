More than 109K early ballots cast ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Data from the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office shows that as of Tuesday morning, July 26, more than 109,000 Kansans have cast a ballot either by mail or in-person ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Of those who’ve cast an advanced ballot, a majority are Republican, followed by Democrat, unaffiliated and Libertarian.

In Sedgwick County, 14 drop boxes are ready to accept the more-than 24,000 advance-by-mail ballots that have been sent out. So far in-person, the Sedgwick County Election Office reports more than 3,600 people casting a ballot.

“In a statewide midterm primary, we typically see 30 to 36 percent, but we do know there’s a lot more interest in this election,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. “But there are also a lot more voters eligible to vote.”

In Sedgwick County, the number of registered voters increased by 7,200 from the start of the year to last week. Caudillo said this is a typical increase leading up to November.

“In other years that might be more likely to as we get closer to the general election but with this election being highly publicized, we do believe, we may have seen some of that gain at the first part, before the primary, rather than before the general,” she said.

Of the approximate 7,200 additional voters so far this year in Sedgwick County, a majority of them, about 4,100, registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in late June. Looking at political affiliations, Democrats gained the most additional voters between June and July, at about 1,600, followed by about 1,500 more unaffiliated voters and a gain of about 1,300 for Republicans.

“We like to see any registrations that we get, but it is typical that there is an increase leading p to a major election,” Caudillo said.

Of those new registered voters in Sedgwick County between June and July, a majority are between the ages of 18 and 44.

It is important to note that voter registration numbers change daily. For example, the election office goes through obituaries to remove voters. While the deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 2 primary elections was two weeks ago, the deadline to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 18.

