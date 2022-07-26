Advertisement

More than 120 pounds of meth seized in Wabaunsee County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A three-day special operation involving several agencies across central Kansas resulted in arrests and the seizure of more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine. The operation, in Wabaunsee County, “targeted major criminals,” the Junction City Police Department reported.

Junction City police participated in the three-day special operation with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s offices and police departments representing Osage County, Marshall County, Salina, Dickinson County, Newton, Cloud County, Marion County, Pratt, McPherson County, Rossville and Clarke County, also assisted in the operation, as did the Department of Homeland Security.

Junction City police said the more-than-120 pounds of seized methamphetamine had a street value of more than $4.4 million.

“This operation was a great example of inter-agency collaboration, working together on a common goal, making our communities safer,” Junction City police said.

