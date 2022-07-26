Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt community is coming together after the death of a teen who impacted many. The community rallied to raise more than $60,000 for Daniel Spitzer’s legacy fund.

On July 3, Spitzer and his best friend, Samuel Bergner were involved in an ATV crash. Bergner suffered a broken neck and broken ribs. Spitzer was unconscious and not breathing. Though seriously injured, Bergner performed CPR on his friend until help could get there. Spitzer died the next day at a Wichita hospital. What Bergner did was save his organs to be donated. Bergner’s mother, Shannon Bergner, said that’s what her son’s friend would’ve wanted, to help others.

“Daniel was known by everybody,” she said. “We were told his honor walk was the most largely attended ever at Wesley (Medical Center). And I had never been to one, knew what it was, but it was amazing. The outpouring, even Pratt EMT was there and it’s been very hard on the entire community, especially his family, especially my son and his friends.”

Bergner and Spitzer grew up by each other’s sides. They lived a few miles apart and were involved in 4-H. Shannon Bergner said Spitzer was liked by everyone as the town mourned his death and rallied around his family. Spitzer’s love and impact on the 4-H community was shown a couple weeks ago at the Pratt County Fair. His steer was auctioned off last in the livestock sale. It was sold over and over again, earning more than $62,000 for the Daniel Spitzer Legacy Fund.

“He’ll be able to provide kids, whatever the family deems appropriate, scholarships, mentorship programs, there’s often horsemanship camps. This will allow the family to provide for the kids that need that kind of support,” Shannon Bergner said.

She said the touching moments at the fair with the livestock sales raising money to honor Spitzer’s legacy was “a fairytale ending to a really hard last few weeks.”

Shannon Bergner said the family will be setting up a way for more people to donate to Daniel Spitzer’s Legacy Fund. We’ll relay information once that is created for those who would like to contribute.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.