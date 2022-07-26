Temperatures go down as rain chance increases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Good chances for rain are still on the way to Kansas in the coming days. Several rounds are expected through Sunday morning, and when it starts winding down, much of the state will have had at least a few inches of rain. Temperatures will also remain cooler during the second half of the week.

Wednesday will start with clouds and few showers, but in the afternoon, look for some sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s. Warmest temperatures will be focused across the southern half of the state.

Rain potential ramps up Wednesday night, especially over northern Kansas. The rain will carryover to Thursday morning before a break in the activity is expected in the afternoon.

Rain does appear likely Friday and Saturday and it may persist for much of the day. Severe storms are not likely throughout the period.

A big heat wave returns to the Plains for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; a few showers or storms possible. Wind: SE/NE 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered late night storms. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 72.

Thu: High: 88 Showers and storms likely.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 68 Showers and storms likely.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 66 Cloudy; rain and storms likely.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 68 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Sunny; breezy.

