Toddler pulled from above-ground pool at home daycare near Clearwater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 14-month-old is in serious condition after she was pulled from an above-ground pool near Clearwater.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon at a home daycare located in the 9700 block of S. Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office said an adult pulled the child out of the pool and performed CPR. When deputies, fire and EMS arrived on the scene, the toddler was alert and conscious. She was taken to the hospital for observation.

The sheriff’s office said six other children were at the home when the accident happened. There were no other injuries involved.

