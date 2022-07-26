Triple-digit temps on the way out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat wave that has lasted nearly the entire month of July ends tomorrow. 102 this afternoon, and a heat index around 105 degrees, will be replaced by near normal middle to upper 90s on Wednesday and even cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, the risk of rain and storms will be on the rise. Showers and storms are a safe bet later today into tonight and while some storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Additional rounds of rain and thunder are likely Thursday through Sunday. The better chances will take place from the evening into the night and when you add it all up, several inches of much needed rainfall is possible across all of Kansas.

Summer is far from over. After a cooler, and at times stormy weekend, hotter 90s and triple digit temps come back to Kansas next week as we head into the first week of August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and hot. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 102.

Tonight: Isolated storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; overnight storm chances. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 99.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 88. Morning storms, then mostly cloudy and cooler.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 80. Mostly cloudy; storms early and again overnight.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 79. Morning storms, otherwise cloudy and cool.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 88. Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 94. Mostly sunny.

