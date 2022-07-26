Wichita mayor tests positive for COVID, will be away from City Hall this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Monday afternoon announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and will “be MIA this week.” The mayor said his symptoms are “incredibly light” and credits that fact to his being vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“So far, non one else in our household has tested positive (or has symptoms, thankfully),” Whipple tweeted.

A spokesperson for the City of Wichita said due to the rate of positive COVID tests in Wichita, employees and contractors will be asked to wear a mask when they cannot social distance. The general public is also encouraged wear a mask under the same circumstances, the city said.

Late last week, Sedgwick County recommended mask-wearing inside buildings as the positive test rate in the county reached 18 percent.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.