KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a crash in near Kechi. It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at 45th St. N. and Hydraulic.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews respond to the accident.

