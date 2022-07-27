Advertisement

Aftershocks set for TBT quarterfinal matchup

Jul 22, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA;
Jul 22, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA;(©KellyRoss | ©KellyRoss)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Two of TBT’s stingiest defensive teams meet up with a semi-final berth at stake.

Wichita State’s alumni team, the AfterShocks, will take on Omaha Regional champion, the Gutter Cat Gang, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The 8 p.m CT tip airs nationally on ESPN2.

Tickets are available at //goshockers.com/Tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).

The winner moves on to Dayton, Ohio for the TBT semifinal round – Saturday, July 30. The Championship game is scheduled for Aug. 2.

###

GUTTER CAT GANG:

How they got here:

Round 1: Defeated The Cru, 88-78

Round 2: Defeated Always Us, 72-62

Round 3: Defeated Team Arkansas, 62-52

Players to watch:

Lightning-quick guard Tyrese Rice was the leading scorer and MVP of TBT last summer, when he led Boeheim’s Army to its first title. Rice and QJ Peterson each average 14.3 ppg to lead the offense for the Gutter Cats.

What to watch for:

Kyle Hines, one of the most decorated players in the history of international basketball, may see his first action of the summer in this quarterfinal matchup.

###

AFTERSHOCKS:

How they got here:

Round 1: Defeated Bleed Green 70-69

Round 2: Defeated Air Raiders 70-60

Round 3: Defeated We Are D3 83-52

Players to watch:

Sharp-shooting guard Conner Frankamp (13.3 ppg) has hit big shots in TBT before. Darral Willis, Jr., whose game-winner downed Bleed Green in Round 3, averages 8.7 rebounds per game, tied for second among remaining players.

What to watch for:

The AfterShocks will once again be playing in front of their enthusiastic home fans, who have packed Koch Arena over the years with the top four attendance marks in TBT history. The AfterShocks are 7-1 all-time in TBT games at Charles Koch Arena with six straight victories.

