Discounted tickets available for AfterShocks TBT quarterfinal game at Koch arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group primarily consisting of former players for the Wichita State University men’s basketball team remains alive in a national alumni tournament with a $1 million prize for the winner. The AfterShocks earlier this week won the Wichita Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in final-shot, thrilling fashion.

Wednesday night, the AfterShocks are playing their TBT quarterfinal match-up at Wichita State’s Koch Arena, looking to advance to the tournament’s final four in Dayton, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. The alumni group of former Shockers is hopeful fans will come out to recapture some of the magic they experienced as players in the WSU program.

In encouraging fans to come out, discounted tickets are available for as low as $10.

Former player and AfterShocks Head Coach Zach Bush talked about how the fan support fuels his group.

“They help us with ball games with their energy,” Bush said. “It just creates such a special vibe in Koch Arena, so we hope they know they’re loved, appreciated and we wouldn’t be doing this without them.”

Attendance for the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena hovered around 3-4,000 people. The arena can eat about 10,500.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s good basketball. These are the guys we have watched for a long time and remember their days here, so it’s a good atmosphere and I would encourage people to come out,” Wichita State University Senior Associate Athletic Director Brad Pittman said of the TBT in Wichita.

Wednesday night, the AfterShocks take on the winner of the TBT Omaha Regional champion, the Gutter Cat Gang.

Ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

You can find information on buying tickets online on the Wichita State Athletics website.

