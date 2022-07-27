Advertisement

Family Promise of Greater Wichita receives Helping Hand for helping families facing homelessness

Family Promise works to provide hope to local families experiencing homelessness. In recognition of that, they're awarded a $1,200 Helping Hand.
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family Promise of Greater Wichita empowers families with children to overcome homelessness and housing insecurity. Families are the hidden sector of the homeless population said Family Promise Executive Director, Dawn Epp.

“You’re not going to see them downtown. They’re mainly doubled up with other family members, or friends, or couch surfing, or in a hotel or car. So you know they just can’t afford to be literally on the streets because they’ll lose their kids,” she said.

Families get more than just housing, they also get help with budgeting and other basic needs.

“We can provide maybe a bus pass, hygiene items or some cleaning supplies, just anything that we can help to kind stretch that budget for that family so they can make it,” said Epp.

KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand.

“These are tough times for the people of Wichita and we wanted to give you a Helping Hand grant,”said Richard James with DeVaugn James Injury Lawyers.

“Thank you so much! This is going to mean so much to our families, we appreciate it,” said Epp.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Tuesday after she was...
Toddler pulled from above-ground pool at home daycare near Clearwater
Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases
Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirms the crash happened near downtown Wichita Wednesday morning.
1 person dead after being hit by train
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

The rebuilding effort in Andover is gradually moving along, three months after a tornado tore...
Rebuilding progress slower but steady in Andover 3 months after tornado
Dodge City sign
Dodge City Days set to celebrate 150th anniversary
Family Promise
Family Promise awarded Helping Hand for work to provide hope for families experiencing homelessness
Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash