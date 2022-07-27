Family Promise of Greater Wichita receives Helping Hand for helping families facing homelessness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family Promise of Greater Wichita empowers families with children to overcome homelessness and housing insecurity. Families are the hidden sector of the homeless population said Family Promise Executive Director, Dawn Epp.

“You’re not going to see them downtown. They’re mainly doubled up with other family members, or friends, or couch surfing, or in a hotel or car. So you know they just can’t afford to be literally on the streets because they’ll lose their kids,” she said.

Families get more than just housing, they also get help with budgeting and other basic needs.

“We can provide maybe a bus pass, hygiene items or some cleaning supplies, just anything that we can help to kind stretch that budget for that family so they can make it,” said Epp.

KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand.

“These are tough times for the people of Wichita and we wanted to give you a Helping Hand grant,”said Richard James with DeVaugn James Injury Lawyers.

“Thank you so much! This is going to mean so much to our families, we appreciate it,” said Epp.

