Funeral Wednesday for fallen North KC Officer Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The funeral for fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez is set for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City, MO.

The City of North Kansas City released the following statement for funeral procession plans:

If members of the public would like to show support to the Vasquez Family, and North Kansas City Police Department but are unable to attend the service, there will be a procession immediately following the funeral services on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The procession will leave from Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City, MO, and proceed down US-169 S to MO-9 S to Armour Road to I29/35 North to Antioch North to 64th St. East to White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Parking will be restricted along Armour Road; however, parking on side streets will be permitted as is legal, and viewing along Armour Road is encouraged. All Professional Law Enforcement Honors will take place at the cemetery.

Anyone attending the funeral must enter from U.S. Highway 169, city officials stressed. Traffic delays are expected for the public near the venues and the procession route on Wednesday.

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed the morning of July 19 while conducting a traffic stop near 21st Street and Clay Street on a vehicle, allegedly by the vehicle’s driver. A manhunt ensued, and 24-year-old Joshua Rocha was arrested. He remains in the Clay County Detention Center without bond, charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Vasquez’s death. Rocha has a court hearing set for later this week.

With permission from family and organizers, KCTV5 will bring you full coverage of the procession and funeral starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday on-air on KCTV5 and online on KCTV5.com and on social media.

