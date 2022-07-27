Garden City experiencing exceptional drought

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to suffer through the summer heatwave, the Garden City area is seeing exceptional drought levels. The most extreme stage of drought.

Many lawns are being destroyed in the heat when they don’t get enough water. Austin Culman, the owner of Lawnmen, a local landscaping company, said they’re trying to make maintenance easier for those who don’t have time to water their yards.

“Put the garden back in Garden City, because right now it’s pretty dried up and dying,” said Culman.

Garden City is more than two inches below its normal rainfall totals for the month of July and nearly 10 inches below normal for the year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.