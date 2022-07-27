Advertisement

Garden City experiencing exceptional drought

The city of Garden City is under the most extreme stage of drought.
The city of Garden City is under the most extreme stage of drought.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to suffer through the summer heatwave, the Garden City area is seeing exceptional drought levels. The most extreme stage of drought.

Many lawns are being destroyed in the heat when they don’t get enough water. Austin Culman, the owner of Lawnmen, a local landscaping company, said they’re trying to make maintenance easier for those who don’t have time to water their yards.

“Put the garden back in Garden City, because right now it’s pretty dried up and dying,” said Culman.

Garden City is more than two inches below its normal rainfall totals for the month of July and nearly 10 inches below normal for the year.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Tuesday after she was...
Toddler pulled from above-ground pool at home daycare near Clearwater
Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirms the crash happened near downtown Wichita Wednesday morning.
1 person dead after being hit by train
One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck near 45th St. N. and Hydraulic.
1 killed in crash near Park City
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases

Latest News

Jul 22, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA;
Discounted tickets available for AfterShocks TBT quarterfinal game at Koch arena
Woodward County Fire
Large wildfire burns in Oklahoma, just south of Kansas border
Heavy rainfall is expected in Kansas.
Locally heavy rains expected through Sunday
Shane driving a Tesla
Where’s Shane? Learning back-to-school for teen drivers