Kansas AG candidates draw $650K+ into race

Kris Kobach (left), Kellie Warren (center), Tony Mattivi (right)
Kris Kobach (left), Kellie Warren (center), Tony Mattivi (right)(WIBW, Kansas Legislature, KWCH)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s three Republican attorney general candidates combined for more than $650,000 in donations this reporting period, with State Sen. Kellie Warren outpacing former Sec. of State Kris Kobach for the top tally so far in 2022.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday night show Warren with $272,870.01 in contributions from January 1 to July 21. She started the period with $231,225.28 and spent $319,294.37 to have $184,800.92 still in the bank.

Warren told 13 NEWS the financial support shows she is a candidate who’s proven she can win.

Kobach reports ending the period with more cash on hand than Warren, at $255,510.79. He started the year with $387,588.60, and took in $218,337.52 since Jan. 1. Kobach reports spending $350,415.33 this year.

Kobach was campaigning in western Kansas on Tuesday.

Former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi reports $165,255.57 in contributions for this reporting the period. He started with $76,755.90, and spent $228,445.40, to leave him with $13,566.07 cash on hand.

Mattivi told 13 NEWS he is not concerned with raising less than his competitors, saying his goal was to raise enough to get out his message, which he feels he has done.

The winner of their race Tuesday will face Democrat Chris Mann in November.

Mann out-raised all of the GOP candidates this year, taking in nearly $309,326.26 since Jan. 1. Combined with the $172,578.22 he had Jan. 1 - and minus $169,607.37 spent - Mann has $312,297.11 cash on hand heading into the general election season.

Current attorney general Derek Schmidt is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

