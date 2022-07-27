Advertisement

Kansas Humane Society receives $85K grant

KHS said the money will be used to help with things like medical care, food shelter, vaccinations, and low-income spay-neuter clinics.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society received an $85,000 grant from Petco Love, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting shelters and organizations helping animals across the U.S. The grant reception came with a celebration Tuesday at the Petco store at 29th Street North and Rock Road, in northeast Wichita. The humane society said the donation will be put to good use.

“That money goes towards the pet care of the thousands of pets that come through our doors every hear. So, it helps with things like medical care, food, shelter, vaccinations, our low-income spay-neuter clinics and all sorts of things that people need to keep pets in their homes and care for them,” said KHS Director of Marketing Ericka Goering.

The donation to KHS is part of more than $15 million in investments Petco Love recently announced to help organizations across the country.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
Surveillance footage shows a man police say damaged several vehicles July 17 at the Davis Moore...
Wichita police working to ID man who vandalized cars at dealership
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
Former Sedgwick County detention deputy who failed to stop jail breach, faces unlawful sexual relations charges
Wichita City Hall
City of Wichita to resume masks for employees, contractors

Latest News

The rebuilding effort in Andover is gradually moving along, three months after a tornado tore...
Rebuilding progress slower but steady in Andover 3 months after tornado
Dodge City waterpark
Dodge City Days set to celebrate 150th anniversary
PetCo donation to KHS
Kansas Humane Society receives $85K grant from PetCo
(Source: MGN)
More than 109K early ballots cast ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary