Kansas Humane Society receives $85K grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society received an $85,000 grant from Petco Love, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting shelters and organizations helping animals across the U.S. The grant reception came with a celebration Tuesday at the Petco store at 29th Street North and Rock Road, in northeast Wichita. The humane society said the donation will be put to good use.

“That money goes towards the pet care of the thousands of pets that come through our doors every hear. So, it helps with things like medical care, food, shelter, vaccinations, our low-income spay-neuter clinics and all sorts of things that people need to keep pets in their homes and care for them,” said KHS Director of Marketing Ericka Goering.

The donation to KHS is part of more than $15 million in investments Petco Love recently announced to help organizations across the country.

