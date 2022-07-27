Advertisement

Large wildfires burns in Oklahoma, just south of Kansas border

Woodward County Fire
Woodward County Fire(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some smoke could roll into Wichita and the southern half of the state Wednesday night from wildfire in Oklahoma. Storm Team 12 says it shouldn’t impact our air quality.

The wildfire is located eight miles north of Mooreland and moving rapidly southwest. The National Weather Service in Norman issued a fire warning at the request of Woodward County Emergency Management for the northeastern part of the county.

Evacuations were put in place for those who live northeast of Mooreland. A shelter is set up at the Woodward Pioneer Room at 1220 9th street.

As of 11 a.m., the Woodward County fire had burned over 18,000 acres, and the fire is not contained.

