Locally heavy rains expected through Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s likely that much of the state will have beneficial rainfall as temperatures finally cool down on a statewide basis. Some of the heaviest rain should come Friday and Saturday, and much of the state could get a few inches (or more) before it’s all over.

Morning showers and storms can be expected Thursday with some drier weather in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with light winds for a good part of the day.

Another round of rain moves in Thursday night and continues through Friday. Least likely areas to get rain will be in far northern Kansas, but much of central, western, and southern Kansas will have rain throughout the day.

The cooler, damp weather should continue through at least Sunday morning, then it will dry off and heat up heading into the start of August.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; late night storms. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds; overnight storms. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 76 Showers and storms likely.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 67 AM showers/storms, then cloudy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 69 AM showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 75 Sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 76 Sunny; breezy.

