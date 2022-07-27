Parents sentenced to more than 26 years in death of Wichita 2-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead in a south Wichita mobile home in April 2019 face more than 26 years in prison.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich each pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, second-degree murder and child abuse and a judge sentenced them to both to 322 months (26 years, 10 months) in prison.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said judge sentenced Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich to 322 months (26 years, 10 months) in prison in the 2019 death of 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich. (KWCH)

On April 11, 2019, in response to a domestic violence call, police found 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich dead inside a home in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Police said officers found the boy tightly wrapped in a blanket, wearing a long-sleeved, one-piece pajama suit. His arms were tucked inside his pajamas against his trunk.

“The arm sleeves were tied in a knot over the upper anterior chest,” the autopsy report said.

The report said Zaiden wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. He was lying face down in a playpen. The report also said the boy had contusions and abrasions on his head, face and body.

Officers also found a four-month-old baby in the home. The infant, listed in critical condition, received treatment for injuries at a Wichita hospital.

The autopsy results on Zaiden listed his cause of death as dehydration and malnutrition and the manner of death a homicide. The report said the 2-year-old weighed less than 15 pounds at the time of his death, below the third percentile for his age.

Police arrested Marchant and Patrick Javonovich in connection with their son’s death. Initial charges included first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.