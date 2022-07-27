Parsons man arrested, accused of mistreatment of elders, theft, drugs and weapons charges

PARSONS, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents arrested a Parsons man for theft, mistreatment of elder persons, and several drugs and weapons charges.

Agents arrested 55-year-old Stacy T. Oliver near 1528 Main St. in Parsons. He faces felony theft, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, criminal threat, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Oliver was booked into the Labette County Jail. Formal charges are expected from the Labette County Attorney and the Crawford County Attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

