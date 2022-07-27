Advertisement

Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony interference

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference on July 23.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Saturday after a neighbor reported a woman with facial injuries in front of the residence. The neighbor also reported the woman was ushered back inside the residence by a man.

When officers arrived, they observed a man and woman inside the residence but they would not answer the door. Officers had to force entry.

Through the investigation, officers determined the woman had injuries consistent with being strangled. Robert Michael, 37, was arrested and booked into the Reno County Jail for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference.

