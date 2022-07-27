Advertisement

School janitor arrested after Caney police investigate threat

The Caney Police Department said officers arrested 50-year-old John Swalley in connection with...
The Caney Police Department said officers arrested 50-year-old John Swalley in connection with a reported threat against Caney school district employees.(Caney Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A school janitor is in custody after police in the southeast Kansas town of Caney investigated a reported shooting threat. The Caney Police Department said officers responded to Caney Valley High School after a caller reported someone threatening to shoot school district employees.

Officers arrived and found the person accused of making the threat was working in the administration building of the school. Police evacuated the building as a precaution and then arrested 50-year-old John Swalley, a janitor at the high school. Caney police said officers took Swalley to the police department for questioning and then conducted interviews with employees who were in the building when the threats were allegedly made.

“After interviewing the suspect, officers determined there was enough evidence to arrest the suspect for two counts of aggravated criminal threat,” Caney police said.

Police said the case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office “for final review and formal charging.”

