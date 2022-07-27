Advertisement

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office shares photos of jail search

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said 169 staff members helped conduct a search of the jail...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said 169 staff members helped conduct a search of the jail following a security breach on July 17 where inmates broke a window and smuggled in drugs and a cell phone.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Tuesday showing a major search of the detention facility that happened last week following a security breach where inmates devised a plan to bring drugs and weapons into the jail.

The sheriff’s office said 169 commissioned and non-commissioned deputies conducted the search. It was the largest search of the facility to ever take place, taking about six hours.

During the search, deputies located a handcuff key wrapped in tape, K-2, two shanks, additional metal items that could be made into shanks, fentanyl pills and a lighter.

