Storms bring much-need rain, cooler temps to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says Wednesday morning’s scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southwest Kansas into northeast Kansas. The severe weather threat is very low. The main concern with storms will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms should come to an end between 8-10 a.m. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with much cooler highs this afternoon into the 90s for the southern half of the state and 80s for the northern half.

More storms are likely later this afternoon into the overnight hours. The storms Wednesday into Thursday morning may be widespread. The overall severe threat is low but in far NW Kansas, a strong storm or two capable of gusty winds and large hail will be possible. The main threat from storms Wednesday into Thursday morning will be heavy rain and lightning.

The remainder of the week looks cool with highs in the 70s and 80s and scattered storm chances statewide. Several locations will likely see over 2-4+’’ of rainfall through Sunday. We’ll begin drying out and warming up heading into the work week next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: AM storms, afternoon cloudy skies, overnight storms. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms; cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 87.

