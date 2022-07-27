Advertisement

Storms bring much-need rain, cooler temps to Kansas

Storm Team 12 says much of Kansas can expect rain throughout the rest of the week.
Storm Team 12 says much of Kansas can expect rain throughout the rest of the week.(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says Wednesday morning’s scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southwest Kansas into northeast Kansas. The severe weather threat is very low. The main concern with storms will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms should come to an end between 8-10 a.m. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with much cooler highs this afternoon into the 90s for the southern half of the state and 80s for the northern half.

More storms are likely later this afternoon into the overnight hours. The storms Wednesday into Thursday morning may be widespread. The overall severe threat is low but in far NW Kansas, a strong storm or two capable of gusty winds and large hail will be possible. The main threat from storms Wednesday into Thursday morning will be heavy rain and lightning.

The remainder of the week looks cool with highs in the 70s and 80s and scattered storm chances statewide. Several locations will likely see over 2-4+’’ of rainfall through Sunday. We’ll begin drying out and warming up heading into the work week next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

  • Today: AM storms, afternoon cloudy skies, overnight storms. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 88.
  • Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 72.
  • Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms; cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 87.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Tuesday after she was...
Toddler pulled from above-ground pool at home daycare near Clearwater
Daniel Spitzer died from his injuries in a July 3 ATV crash.
Pratt community comes together to honor teen killed in ATV crash
Coronavirus in Kansas
Sedgwick County doctors offer guidance as new COVID strain causes resurgence in cases
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Hays board asked to remove satanism reference in dress code

Latest News

More active weather is headed to the Plains
Temperatures go down as rain chance increases
Temps trending downward.
Triple-digit temps on the way out
Better rain chances coming late in the week.
Temperatures go down as rain chance increases
What's ahead in Wichita.
Showers and storms possible, heat guaranteed