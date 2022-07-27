Where’s Shane? Learning back-to-school for teen drivers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents have a lot to think about when sending kiddos back to school. If you’ve got a teen that’s driving, you know there’s even more to consider. That’s why we’re out at Hartman Arena this morning with Yost Driving School. We’re getting some tips for teens to stay safe as they get behind the wheel on their way to and from school! You can also get more info on Yost Driving School at yostdrivingschool.com.
