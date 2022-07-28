Discussion continues on possible changes to drug ordinances in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders are holding ongoing discussions about possible policy changes for marijuana and fentanyl testing strip possessions.

They talked about potential policy changes in June and continued it during a workshop on Tuesday.

The city does have some leeway in crafting local police powers, as long as they’re not less restrictive than state law.

The question Wichita council members are pondering is whether to make any changes to enforce and to what severity the first-time offense of possessing fentanyl test strips and small amounts of marijuana.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said, “Having fentanyl test strips as a penalty as equivalent as actually having fentanyl, I think, just shows the policy hasn’t kept up with the situation.”

Mayor Whipple said he wants to modernize the city policy on these issues and free up resources for violent crimes.

“We know other cities have done a pretty good job on finding that medium on having discretion so that if you’re someone who has a personal use baggie of (THC) gummies, we’re not throwing the book at you, but also if you’re someone causing harm, creating victims, when it comes to these substances, then there’s more discretion utilized in a situation like that,” said Whipple.

During the workshop, city staff said that could limit municipal discretion if the policy is changed to not enforced.

The district attorney’s office could still file and charge these cases.

“We have presumptions on marijuana regarding fines. We have presumptions regarding arrests for marijuana, and we would lose those types of flexibility in how those cases are treated,” said Wichita Chief Deputy City Attorney Sharon Dickgrafe.

That could also remove the city’s drug court diversion program as an option.

Data from the city shows 1,268 marijuana-related arrests in 2021, and the municipal court charged 897 cases.

Year Marijuana-Related Arrests Marijuana-Related Cases Filed 2018 1,465 912 2019 1,206 733 2020 1,289 869 2021 1,268 867

The city said they had no record of cases filed for possession of fentanyl test strips, which are classified by the state as drug paraphernalia.

Dickgrafe said, “Bigger legal question, especially in reference to the paraphernalia, is to whether or not we are then in conflict with state law. I think from a legal standpoint; if we did not want to do any enforcement on marijuana, we probably wouldn’t be in conflict with state law.”

That is part of the concern for some council members.

“At the end of the day, it is state law and for a city to be in conflict with that is just something that really concerns me,” said Wichita Vice-Mayor Becky Tuttle.

Tuttle also said during the meeting she had talked with some employers concerned about being able to hire people and keep them hired because of the need to pass a drug test.

“Taking away infractions or whatever you want to call it with a gateway drug is sending the wrong message in our community, and I think it could have some unintended consequences,” said Tuttle.

Another possibility discussed was lowering the penalties for fentanyl test strips, which for a first-time offense with no criminal history is a $200 fine and placed on probation.

In 2017, Wichita passed a policy lowering the penalties for some first-time marijuana possession or paraphernalia cases. That the judge would only assess a $50 fine depending on the case; this was after a 2016 Kansas law.

During the workshop, Wichita Police also spoke, saying something else that needed to be concerned is there have been 12 homicides related to marijuana drug transactions since 2019. Since Kansas has not legalized marijuana, there aren’t regulations and oversight on cannabis sales. Criminals fill that vacuum.

Wichita Police said they also recently seized some THC gummies and edibles as part of a case, and the packaging on them was designed to appeal to children looking like rice crispy treats and chocolate bars.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.