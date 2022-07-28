FF12 breaks down claims in ‘Vote Yes’ ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A constitutional amendment on the August primary ballot is something all Kansas voters will have a chance to weigh in on.

A group supporting the change to the state constitution is hitting the airwaves.

A “Vote Yes” would remove the constitutional protections and allow state lawmakers to regulate abortion.

A “Vote No” would make no changes.

Factfinder 12 is looking into one of the ads funded by the Value Them Both PAC, advocating a “Vote Yes.”

For history, in 2015, a law banned the dilation and evacuation abortion procedure, which is common in second-term abortions.

In 2019, in a 6-1 decision, the Kansas Supreme Court said that abortion was a protected right in the state’s constitution and overturned the law.

That Supreme Court decision is what the ad refers to first.

Claim: Unelected liberal judges appointed by pro-abortion politicians.

Of the seven justices on the Kansas Supreme Court at the time of the 2019 decision, four were appointed by Democratic Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Republican Governor Bill Graves appointed the two other justices with the majority.

Republican Governor Sam Brownback appointed the only justice to dissent.

There is an essential caveat in understanding this claim. Selecting supreme court justices involves a non-partisan nominating commission of lawyers and non-lawyers. They vet nominees and submit a list of three names to the governor for the final selection. Kansas has had this process in place since 1958.

Claim:…ruled Kansas constitution contains an unlimited right to abortion.

This needs explaining. Abortion rights opponents argue that the Supreme Court decision has made all other laws on abortion unconstitutional in the state, and those laws could be overturned if challenged.

In 2021, a law covering abortion clinic-specific licenses and inspections was struck down.

However, many state laws are still on the books and in effect, including a 22-week abortion ban and a 24-hour waiting period.

These restrictions are covered in Article 67 of the state statute.

In the decision, the court said the state can still pass laws regulating abortion with some difficulty involved. The government must show it can withstand strict scrutiny: “The court further concluded this right to personal autonomy is fundamental and governmental regulation of abortion is constitutional only if it passes a test of strict scrutiny. Passing this test requires a compelling government interest and government action that is narrowly tailored to that interest.”

Claim: making painful dismemberment abortions legal.

For painful, this is some of the research and studies.

Dismemberment is the term abortion rights opponents call the dilation and evacuation procedure, often used in second-term abortions.

Again, in the court’s decision, it said the following: “The trial court, although applying a different standard, made factual findings establishing the broad brush of S.B. 95. It found that criminalizing the performance of the D & E procedure limits second-trimester abortion options to procedures that carry increased risks, are untested in some circumstances, require extra steps and time, and may be impossible in some cases—all with no established health and safety benefit for the woman. The increased risks and lack of medical research associated with the remaining options will force a woman to gamble with other aspects of her health if she chooses to end her pregnancy. Finally, S.B. 95′s requirement that doctors perform procedures for which there are no known health advantages and subject their patients to the aforementioned risks, uncertainty, and hardship—especially when safe, effective, and less intrusive means exist—will undoubtedly test the boundaries of medical ethics and threaten the already small number of providers willing to perform second-trimester abortions. These implications make the procedures more dangerous and, for some, will delay or completely prevent the exercise of an inalienable natural right.”

Claim: Now, abortions are surging in Kansas. With the largest increase in 25 years.

This is accurate according to data collected by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as required by law.

The numbers cited in the claim are between 2019 and 2020, which saw a 9.1 percent increase.

Numbers from 2021 recorded 7,849 abortions, about half of which were out-of-state residents

