Former Sedgwick County jail deputy charged with sex crimes

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested detention deputy Dustin Burnett, 22, on charges of attempted traffic of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to traffic contraband into a penal institution official misconduct, in connection to a major security breach at the jail. He was employed there for 6 months.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County detention deputy accused of failing to stop a security breach at the jail heard additional charges that have been filed against him.

Dustin Burnett, 22, appeared in court on Thursday where he was charged with four counts of unlawful sexual relations and one count of attempted unlawful sexual relations.

Last week, Burnett was charged with two counts of official misconduct related to the jail breach. The sheriff’s office said he was the on-duty detention when four inmates broke a jail window and used a sheet to smuggle in drugs and a cell phone from someone outside the jail. Authorities said Burnett failed to stop the incident and did not alert anyone to what had happened.

During the sheriff’s office investigation, two female inmates came forward to report that they had sexual relations with Burnett. The sheriff’s office interviewed a total of 14 female inmates during the investigation.

Burnett remains in the Sedgwick County jail on a $250,000 combined bond - $150,000 for the misconduct charges and $100,000 on the charges of unlawful sexual relations.

