Koch Industries sells operations in Russia

Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries logo(Koch Industries)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita-based Koch Industries has sold two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia.

Dave Robertson, the president and CEO of Koch Industries, said the company will no longer operate its two Guardian Glass plants in Russia. The business was sold to Vladimir Alexandrovich Voronin, President of FSK Group, a private enterprise in the construction industry.

Robertson said Guardian worked with its local management team to find an exit strategy that “maintained our commitment to employees’ safety and did not result in the Russian government taking over the plants and financially benefiting from them.” Guardian Glass employs nearly 600 workers.

“This is an outcome facilitated and supported by plant employees and complies with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations. We continue to condemn Russia’s actions and aggression in Ukraine and remain united in support of all who have been harmed by this horrible conflict,” said Robertson.

