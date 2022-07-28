LIVE: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office details hiring processes, practices

Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a briefing on its hiring processes and practices at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Facility.

The briefing comes about two weeks after a major security breach at the Sedgwick County Detention where a detention deputy was arrested and charged for failing to stop the breach or alert anyone to it.

