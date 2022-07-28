More rain to come; some could be heavy

Heaviest will be in southwest Kansas into Friday
Heaviest amounts will be in the southwest.
Heaviest amounts will be in the southwest.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chances for rain and storms will continue into Friday and the start of the weekend. Heaviest amounts are expected to be in southwest and parts of south central Kansas. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches will be possible in many areas, while farther north in Kansas, amounts will be much lower. A flood watch has been issued for southwest Kansas.

Friday will start off with rain in the west and across southern Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 60s to start the day, and then warm into the 70s for the afternoon. There should be a lull in the rain later Friday afternoon, but more chances may be coming into Friday night.

Best chances for rain on Saturday will be over the southern half of the state. Another 1-2 inches may fall during that timeframe and temperatures will remain cooler than normal. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Saturday afternoon before warming up into the mid 80s to finish off the weekend.

We should expect a sunny and hotter setup for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; late night showers and storms. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65

Sat: High: 78 Morning rain, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 69 AM showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny and hot; breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and hot; breezy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 76 Sunny.

