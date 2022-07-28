Salina police identify man found dead in early July

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department on Thursday, July 28, identified a man found dead early this month in the city. Police said since July 8, the Salina PD Detective Division has been investigating the case of a person found dead in the 900 block of West South Street.

On Tuesday, July 26, police said the investigation confirmed the man found dead was Adam Noe Guzman, 29, of Salina.

An autopsy conducted on July 11 didn’t find any signs of trauma, the cause of death is still pending toxicology results and the final report from the medical examiner, police said.

“No foul play is suspected at this time,” a news release from the Salina PD said.

