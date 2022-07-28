Saline County roofer fined, temporarily banned from doing business

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – A Saline County roofer and his business have been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after being found in violation of consumer protection laws.

Shaun Costello, of Salina, and Low Overhead Exterior LLC, are banned from operating as roofing contractors in Kansas until they obtain a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general, as required by Kansas law. 

This week, Saline County District Court Judge Paul J. Hickman this week entered default judgment after Costello failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in June. The court also ordered the defendants to pay a $40,000 civil penalty.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Costello and his company accepted payment from a customer for roofing services while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate. He also filed a mechanic’s lien against the customer’s property as a roofing contractor while not holding a valid roofing registration certificate. Costello was found in violation of both the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. A copy of the judgment is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

