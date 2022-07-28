Sedgwick County begins early voting at satellite locations

Early voting
Early voting(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Satellite polling places opened for early voting across Sedgwick County. All registered voters in Sedgwick County can go to any satellite voting location to cast their ballot in advance.

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Early in-person voting continues this week at the Sedgwick County election office. Voters can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, and on Monday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to Noon.

We have resources available to make sure you can inform yourself ahead of next Tuesday’s election on https://www.kwch.com/campaign2022/. You can find all our coverage related to the abortion amendment, which includes a detailed explanation of what a “yes” or “no” vote means.

