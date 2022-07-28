Shawn Mendes cancels tour dates, including Sept. 26 performance in Kansas City

FILE - Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020....
FILE - Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour, cancelling dates in North America and Europe so he can focus on his mental health, the singer-songwriter posted to social media Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his tour, weeks after he postponed concert dates to tend to his mental health.

One of those tour stops was set to be a performance at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 26.

The Grammy nominee “wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on (him)” and decided to cancel the tour after consulting with “an incredible group of health professionals,” he told fans in a statement shared to his social media accounts.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he said. “It has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes performed a number of shows already, appearing in Sacramento, California, as well as cities around Canada.

But after the initial run of shows, Mendes told fans earlier this month in a now-deleted post that he was taking time off from the tour to address mental health concerns.

